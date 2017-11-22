Women’s European Basketball Championship confirmed for Cork next year

Cork has secured next summer’s FIBA Women’s European Basketball Championship for Small Countries, writes Tony Leen.

Basketball Ireland confirmed Wednesday that the event will take place at the Mardyke Arena from June 26 to July 1, 2018.

“This is fantastic news for the Irish basketball community,” said Basketball Ireland chief, Bernard O’Byrne this afternoon.

“We look forward to working with Patsy Ryan and everyone at the Mardyke Arena UCC to host another great tournament.”

Ireland Women’s head coach, Mark Scannell was delighted with confirmation of a big summer of hoops in Cork.

“Cork will support the tournament and for the team, the staff and myself, that will be a huge incentive to compete strongly for the gold medal. Home advantage is very important, as was proven with the Under 18 girls in Dublin in August, and the Mardyke is as good as a home venue for us as we have trained and played there so often.

“Now, it’s up to all the eligible players to put themselves forward for selection by playing and preparing as best they can over the next six months so that we can get our best team on the floor.”

UCC president Professor Patrick O’Shea welcomed the announcement and Patsy Ryan, general manager of the Mardyke Arena UCC added: “It is a great endorsement of the world-class facilities at the Arena and we look forward to working with FIBA and Basketball Ireland over the coming months.”