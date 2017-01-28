Wolves beat Liverpool 2-1 scoring a goal within the first minute and Liverpool fans were embarrassed

Nobody had thought much of today’s Liverpool v Wolves game at Anfield stadium, as Liverpool were firm favourites to win in the FA Cup fourth round match.

Wolves had beaten Stoke in their last round away from home, so appeared to be on good form lately.

And today was no different, with Richard Stearman scoring their first goal in less than one minute.

Wow, I had barely made my cuppa to sit down and watch the game.. What a start 😳😳 #LIVWOL #FACup — Jodie Ackland (@JodieAckland) January 28, 2017

It didn’t look like a great day for Liverpool…

So whats Klopp gonna blame this flop on lads? #LIVWOL The sun was in liverpool players' eyes? — whinyRoomie (@whinyRoomie) January 28, 2017

I wonder how many corners we can aim at the lads in orange shirts today 🤔 #LFC #wolves #FACup #LIVWOL — Les Riches (@SoireeLes) January 28, 2017

This Liverpool team is frustrating to watch. They look lost both ends. Losing Clyne, Matip and Mane has hurt them dearly. #LIVWOL — Noah (@Adams4Pres) January 28, 2017

… and things just went from bad to worse, when Wolves scored yet again during the first half, with many Liverpool fans on Twitter blaming shoddy defending.

Liverpool defence concede a goal. In other news water is wet #LIVWOL — Harry C (@HazSpur92) January 28, 2017

Many couldn’t believe what they were watching, as Liverpool are a team in the Premier League and Wolves are in the Championship.

Liverpool obviously saving themselves for the prem and the champions league. Oh, wait... #LIVWOL — Micky Allen (@blufferthegreek) January 28, 2017

So how about the second half? Liverpool managed to sneak one goal in, but the match ended with Wolves crowned victorious with a 2-1 win. Liverpool fans decided it was time to go into hiding.

This is Wolves’ first victory at Anfield since 2010.

See you in the fifth round, lads.