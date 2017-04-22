Home»Sport

Wins for Antrim, Kildare and Down in Christy Ring Cup

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 10:49 pm

There were wins for Antrim, Kildare and Down on the opening afternoon of hurling's Christy Ring Cup today.

Antrim staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Carlow in extra-time by 3-20 to 2-22.

Kildare defeated Mayo by 0-17 to 0-16 while Down defeated Roscommon 2-24 to 1-20.

In the Leinster minor football championship, there were wins for Longford, Offaly, Kildare, Dublin and Louth.

