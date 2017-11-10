Home»Sport

Wife of Northern Ireland defender apologises for racist tweet targeted at referee

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 08:06 pm

The wife of Northern Ireland defender Corry Evans has apologised - after she posted a racist tweet about the Romanian referee in last night’s play-off defeat to Switzerland.

Ovidiu Hategan awarded a penalty for handball in their 1-0 loss, a decision that has been widely criticised.

Lisa Evans says she let her emotions take over - and would never condone racism.

The original tweet from Evans’s account read: “Romanian gypsy c*nt!!! And to actually think Northern Ireland has probably homed one of his smelly relatives!! Ungrateful twat!! Anyway onwards and upwards. #GAWA”.

The tweet was deleted and her account was briefly taken down.

However Ms Evans later took to Twitter to issue an apology of her own.

In a statement issued through the Irish Football Association, Corry Evans said: “On behalf of my wife, I would like to apologise unreservedly for the content and language contained in the Tweet that she issued last night. The comments were published in the heat of the moment and are not representative of her views.”

Corey Evans of Northern Ireland reacts after being shown a yellow card by referee Ovidiu Hategan during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-off 1st leg match between Northern Ireland and Switzerland at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile


KEYWORDS

TwitterCorey EvansNorthern Ireland

Related Articles

‘I’m sure we’ll see a little bit of Keane on-pitch persona’

How direct Danes turned away from Total Football

Two games that will define O’Neill’s contribution to Irish football

Italy face missing out on World Cup after first-leg defeat by Sweden

More in this Section

Italy face missing out on World Cup after first-leg defeat by Sweden

Second-string England side impress in goalless draw against Germany

Robbie Brady urges teammates to ignore 'yellow peril' against Denmark

Josh O’Hanlon becomes Cork City’s fourth signing in a week


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Ronan O’Gara lined up for sensational Crusaders move

‘I am playing with Lego at home to get dexterity back in my fingers’

Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for you soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »