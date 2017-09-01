Home»Sport

Why Swansea’s new signings’ shirt numbers are causing so much controversy

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 03:40 pm

Swansea’s last-gasp swoop for Renato Sanches was perhaps the coup of transfer deadline day – but it’s the Portuguese midfielder’s shirt number which had the fans talking.

The highly-rated 20-year-old arrives in Wales on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, thanks to manager Paul Clement’s connections as former assistant manager at the Allianz Arena.

Arriving on British turf wasn’t plain sailing for Sanches though, as his intriguing preference for his kit number to be 85 was rejected by the Premier League.

Well, 35 kinda looks like 85 – right?

According to the Swans, the Premier League said squad numbers must be consecutive and close to the highest number.

Despite the club saying the transfer would indeed be going ahead regardless, some fans were keen to make sure Sanches was kept happy.

Others thought there was another reason for the Premier League’s refusal.

It’s not surprising Swans fans are keen to keep the youngster happy, however.

Despite his age, Sanches was part of the Portugal side which won Euro 2016 and made 17 league appearances for Bayern last season as they won the Bundesliga.

Swansea were busy before the deadline, also re-signing Ivorian striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City – adding to what now looks to be a pretty strong squad for Clement to work with.

And just wait, the squad number madness doesn’t stop there.

Despite playing up front, and despite the number 9 shirt being available following the Swans’ sale of Fernando Llorente to Tottenham, Bony will wear the number 2 jersey.

Speaking with his club’s website Bony said his number choice was due to the nature of it being his second spell at Swansea.

“It’s a special number for me,” he added. “It’s the second time I am at the club, hence I wanted to wear number two, and I want to achieve more for the team.”

Not everyone was convinced by that reasoning though.

Well Wilfried, you better go out and prove them wrong.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Viral, Sanches, Number, UK, football, Funny, Premier League, Renato Sanches, Shirt number, Swansea City, Wilfried Bony, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Former GAA President calls on GAA to review relationship with Sky

Ricky Hatton leaving the gym in this famous car might drive you berserk

Thames Valley Police just kicked Arsenal while they’re down

Leicester wait for Silva clearance


Today's Stories

Let Austin Gleeson be his own man, insists Ken McGrath

Michael Conlan and Ken Egan back Joe Ward to clinch World final spot

Italian job gets tougher for Munster

Mad transfer window concludes with clubs hitting back

Lifestyle

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

Ask Audrey: My millionaire friend has an office in Cork and he says nobody stops at pedestrian crossings

10 acts you MUST see at Electric Picnic

Perfume Genius has a serious whiff of talent

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 