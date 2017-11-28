What Tiger Woods had to say on the eve of his 10th golfing comeback

Tiger Woods will make the 10th comeback of his career after an absence of 10 weeks or more in this week’s Hero World Challenge.

Here’s what the 14-time major winner had to say during his pre-tournament press conference in the Bahamas.

ON HIS SPINAL FUSION SURGERY IN APRIL....

"This surgery was about quality of life because I didn’t really have much. I’ve been in bed for about two years and haven’t been able to do much. The neatest thing for me is that to be able to get out of bed and I can grab a club and not use it as a crutch. That’s so exciting and I’m just so thankful I’ve had this procedure and have got to this point."

ON HIS FUTURE IN GOLF....

"I was talking to my surgeon (about) how long will this fused back hold up but he said you’ll be fine for the rest of your life. It’s bone and bone, you’re fine. How hard is it to break a leg? It’s not easy and same thing it’s not easy to break that part of your back. It’s still trying to sink in that I can start doing things like that, being more athletic. There’s still some apprehension going forward, no doubt. This week is a big step for me."

Big Cat in the Bahamas.@TigerWoods getting ready for his return this morning at the Hero World Challenge. pic.twitter.com/MGQrRag5sH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 27, 2017

ON HIS PROGRAMME TO HELP MANAGE HIS PAIN AND SLEEP LOSS MEDICATION....

"I’ve come out the other side and I feel fantastic. A lot of friends have helped me. I didn’t realise how bad my back was and now I’m feeling the way I’m feeling, it’s hard to imagine that I was living the way I was living with my foot not working, my leg not working and the hours of not being able to sleep at all because of the pain."

ON WHETHER HE HAD WATCHED THE VIDEO OF HIS DUI ARREST....

"No."

ON HIS FIRST SHOTS FOLLOWING SURGERY...

"My first nine iron went about 80 yards, I was afraid to hit it. I didn’t really put the full speed into it until I felt comfortable with it and it took time."

ON HIS DAUGHTER’S VIEW OF HIS COMEBACK....

"When I started coming back for this event Sam wanted to go out on a golf course with me. She just thought it was so cool I was hitting it where she couldn’t see it. How do you see that golf ball? I was (saying) it’s only going about 320 (yards), just being a complete smart-ass about it."

ON HIS FUTURE PLANS....

"I hate to be so mundane on this one but honestly I’m just looking forward to getting through this four rounds and having a better understanding of where I’m at. I don’t know how hard I can hit it, what shots I can play."

ON PUBLIC SUPPORT....

"The public’s been fantastic, the amount of support I’ve gotten. I’ve had so many letters from people who’ve had fusions, saying you’re going to be okay, it’s like having your hip replaced. You’re dying in pain and all of a sudden there’s no more pain in your hip for the rest of your life."