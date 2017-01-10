Home»Sport

Wexford County Board to deny media access to board meetings

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 04:25 pm

By John Fogarty

The Wexford County Board’s executive has chosen to deny media access to board meetings unless they are invited to attend.

Instead, in what they describe as a “proactive approach to communication”, officials have decided details of meetings will be furnished to clubs and local journalists before they are released on social media.

A statement released yesterday confirmed the in camera protocol: “The Committee agreed a proactive approach to communications on foot of County Board and Management Committee meetings. In particular, it was agreed that a bulletin setting out the key issues discussed at these meetings will be circulated, as soon as possible after such meetings, to each Club, to local media and will then be published via social media.

“To encourage strong and open engagement with Clubs at County Board meetings, the meetings will not be open to media attendance except (underlined) when they have been specifically invited to attend by the County Secretary.”

Wexford’s decision comes in foot of a number of instances in counties in recent years where officials complained about live tweeting of meetings. In September 2015, journalists were asked in Clare to stop tweeting at one meeting. Three months later, a Leinster Express writer was told to cease posting social media comments at the county’s annual convention.

Meanwhile, former Wexford star Mattie Forde has come on board as a minor football selector alongside Luke O’Hanlon to work with manager John Nolan this coming season.

