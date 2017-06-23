Home»Sport

Westmeath centre-back ruled out for Dublin game after serious knee injury

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 03:24 pm

Westmeath defender Paddy Holloway is out of their Leinster Senior Football Semi-Final against Dublin this Sunday.

The Castledaly clubman suffered a knee ligament injury in their win over Offaly last weekend which will leave him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Dublin will name their side for the game later. They'll be without star forward Diarmuid Connolly, who is serving a 12-week suspension.

Dubs legend and Irish Examiner columnist Mossie Quinn says the team are used to being without him.

“They’ve played a lot of games without him. Diarmuid has missed games on club runs in the last couple of years. I know they’ve been league games but it’s not as if they’re going into a game for the first time in a long time where he hasn’t been there,” said Quinn.

“He only figured in small patches during the league this year. It’s something they’ll have been used to doing and while they’d much rather he was there, it’s just an opportunity for someone else and that’s the way it’ll be looked upon.

“If it means Kevin McManamon or Paddy Andrews or someone comes into the team, they’ll be looking to put on a performance themselves and the management will be looking to see who puts their hand up.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS football, gaa, westmeath, dublin

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Padraig Harrington in running for Travelers Championship

Howard Webb warns players they could be punished immediately for diving under video system

Rob Howley urges Lions squad to savour atmosphere around Auckland despite restaurant incident

Cork win again. Here’s how tonight’s Airtricity League games finished


Today's Stories

Why Lions remain relevant in the 21st century

Déise will not contest Bennett ban for helmet tug

Why Lions remain relevant in the 21st century

Morrissey rocket fires Cork victory

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 