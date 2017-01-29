West Ham's Dimitri Payet completes French move

West Ham's Dimitri Payet has completed his return to Marseille, the French Ligue 1 club have announced.

The 29-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Stade Velodrome after a £25million fee was agreed earlier on Sunday.

Payet expressed his desire to leave the Hammers and has not appeared for Slaven Bilic's side since refusing to play against Crystal Palace on January 14.

A statement on West Ham's official website read: "West Ham United have sold Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for a fee of £25m. The French midfielder has been sold after stating that he no longer wished to play for the Hammers."