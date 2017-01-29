Home»Sport

West Ham's Dimitri Payet completes French move

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 11:56 pm

West Ham's Dimitri Payet has completed his return to Marseille, the French Ligue 1 club have announced.

The 29-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Stade Velodrome after a £25million fee was agreed earlier on Sunday.

Payet expressed his desire to leave the Hammers and has not appeared for Slaven Bilic's side since refusing to play against Crystal Palace on January 14.

A statement on West Ham's official website read: "West Ham United have sold Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for a fee of £25m. The French midfielder has been sold after stating that he no longer wished to play for the Hammers."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, west ham

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

FA Cup wrap: Non-league Sutton cap weekend of upsets with shock win

History makers: Celtic better Lisbon Lions’ winning streak

Schweinsteiger shines in routine win for Man United

West Ham agree fee for sale of Dimitri Payet


Today's Stories

Louise Galvin: Why Women’s Sevens is now in vogue

The Kieran Shannon Interview: Superman Jermaine Turner still going strong

Kieran Donaghy ‘back’ to play role in the league

It's win or bust for First Division clubs

Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 