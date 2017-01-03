West Ham's defeat to Manchester United was all about the referees - and not just because of Sofiane Feghouli's red card

West Ham hosted Manchester United in Monday’s late kick-off in the Premier League – but the match proved to be a sore one for Hammers fans.

(Alastair Grant/AP) Sofiane Feghouli was sent off after just 15 minutes for a challenge on Phil Jones – the fastest red card this season – and it’s fair to say fans really weren’t sure about the decision.

That is an absurd red card. Ridiculous decision. Mike Dean has dropped a real Feghouli. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 2, 2017

What is going on with the refereeing in the premier league 😳 Mike Dean explain how that's a sending off 🤔?????? — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) January 2, 2017

Despite a spirited display, United took advantage of their extra man and dispatched the Hammers with two goals without reply.

Many thought the decision meant referee Mike Dean took too much of a starring role in the match.

Welcome to the Mike Dean show. — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) January 2, 2017

Mike Dean 0-0 Mike Dean at the London Stadium. Mike Dean has sent off Mike Dean for a 'challenge' on Mike Dean in the Mike Deanth minute — Mark Jones (@Mark_Jones86) January 2, 2017

Mike Dean: Let’s make this one about the players Also Mike Dean: New year, same me pic.twitter.com/F05DEdrDxb — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 2, 2017

Whether the decision was the right one is open to debate, but the fans may have a point when they say this game was all about Mike Dean.

For example, there was the pivotal moment he walked through the bubbles West Ham had been blowing.

Mike Dean has no time for bubbles... pic.twitter.com/X0qxcsyFUa — Celeb Refs (@CelebRefs) January 2, 2017

And one keen-eared listener noticed him whistling the dance track Sandstorm by Darude…

Mike Dean busting out sandstorm. What a geezer pic.twitter.com/FYQLJR2wgN — Ali Dia (@TestHostyrone) January 2, 2017

But Dean wasn’t the only official taking the attention however. United’s second goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic – the Swede’s 13th of the season – was evidently offside in replays.

Ibrahimovic makes it 2-0 for Manchester United. The Swede was clearly offside and the assistant referee failed to spot it. #MUFC — Naveen Ullal (@UllalIBT) January 2, 2017

The assistant ref will get some grief from Mike Dean for trying to steal the limelight with the offside #WHUMUN — Mark Lynch (@marklynch69) January 2, 2017

Whether or not decisions went United’s way though, they are undoubtedly a team in form, having won their last seven games in a row across all competitions.