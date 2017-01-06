Home»Sport

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says people expected Manchester City to 'cruise in the league' ahead of FA Cup clash

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 07:13 am

West Ham will host this year’s opening third round FA Cup fixture this weekend, welcoming Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to the London Stadium.

And despite the Hammers’ own struggles this season, City are hardly without their own issues, currently fourth in the league, seven points from leaders Chelsea.

“People have expected them to cruise in the league,” Hammer boss Slaven Bilic said of City, before adding: “They are not struggling, no, we can’t say they are struggling”.

Meanwhile, Guardiola was forced onto the defensive after comments about his career made before his side’s 2-1 win over Burnley, saying: “I love my job, and I am in a perfect place to do my job.”

While both sides have room for improvement, it’s City who will come into the game the favourites, with top scorer Sergio Aguero having scored more than twice as many goals (17) than West Ham’s top scorer, Michail Antonio (eight).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, FA Cup, Football, Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, Premier League, Slaven Bilic, Video, West Ham,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Andy Murray sets up Tomas Berdych meeting at Qatar Open

Who the hell is new Hull City boss Marco Silva?

Arsene Wenger: Fiery passion of Alexis Sanchez is an asset

PGA Tour to stream 70 hours of coverage from 31 tournaments on Twitter


Today's Stories

Pat Doherty: Referees must raise game on black card

Mousa Dembele: We’ve matured

Pat Doherty: Referees must raise game on black card

Leo Cullen bemused by focus on new head injury laws

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Best foot forward for Des Bishop in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 