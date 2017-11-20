West Ham fans warned to stop calling 999

West Ham fans have been warned to stop calling 999 to complain about their team.

The Hammers suffered a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday in David Moyes' first match in charge, with goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison settling the match at Vicarage Road.

It seems some supporters have been taking their grievances too far though, with the Essex Police Force Control Room urging them to stop using the emergency number.

A tweet from the @EPControlRoom account read: "Ringing 999 because @WestHamUtd have lost again and you aren't sure what to do is not acceptable! It is a complete waste of our time. #999foremergencies only."

Sections of the visiting support chanted "sack the board" during the match as the team remained 18th in the Premier League table.

West Ham host Leicester in their first home match since Moyes' appointment on Friday.