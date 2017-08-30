Home»Sport

West Brom sign Arsenal full back Kieran Gibbs

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 11:56 am

West Brom have announced the signing of Arsenal and England left-back Kieran Gibbs on a four-year deal.

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract to become the Baggies' latest summer recruit and follow Jay Rodriguez, Ahmed Hegazi, Gareth Barry, Yuning Zhang and Oliver Burke to the club

Gibbs made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, but despite his early potential struggled to retain a regular place in Arsene Wenger's starting XI and he is expected to be the first of several departures from the Emirates before Thursday's transfer deadline.

"I watched the boys in the first few games of the season and they've got a lot of energy," Gibbs told West Brom's official website. "They've made some good signings and I feel this is a good move for me."

More to follow…


