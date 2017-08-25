Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy set to return for Leicester

Captain Wes Morgan and striker Jamie Vardy could both be back in Leicester's starting line-up against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Both players were left nursing injuries following the home win over Brighton but Morgan's back complaint has eased and Vardy is fit again after a foot problem.

Danny Drinkwater (thigh) and Papy Mendy (ankle) have resumed full training while Kelechi Iheanacho has also been able to train, although Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare will err on the side of caution with the striker after his toe injury.

Provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Hamer, Simpson, Fuchs, Morgan, Chilwell, Maguire, Wasilewski, Benalouane, Ndidi, Amartey, Gray, Albrighton, Thomas, Mahrez, Musa, Vardy, Ulloa, Slimani, Okazaki, Iheanacho.

