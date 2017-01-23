We need to talk about Tom Brady's ludicrous oversized coat

Somehow when it comes to Tom Brady, there’s always something to talk about that isn’t the football.

Because while the quarterback was leading the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl again with a 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, all anyone could talk about was his coat. And you can see why.

Tom Brady looking like three kids in a big coat trying to sneak into an R-rated movie pic.twitter.com/w34josjbKk — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 23, 2017

Yeah, mate, we understand you have to find something that can keep you warm while you’re still wearing those shoulder pads, but this is not a good look.

It didn’t work for Gaga, and it doesn’t work for you.

tom brady's jacket was provided by the lady gaga collection. pic.twitter.com/6yRgr7CSFy — Shane (@shanemarzola) January 23, 2017

Why is Tom Brady wearing a grill cover as a jacket? 😂 pic.twitter.com/qtir2tyGgy — Michael Hice (@Michael_Hice) January 23, 2017

Of course, people couldn’t help but make it even bigger.

And there may even finally be an explanation for inflategate, one of the biggest controversies in the NFL in recent years.

"we're not sure how they got the deflated footballs onto the field without being noticed" pic.twitter.com/6bcI64kYGl — ryan van bibber (@justRVB) January 23, 2017

It’s the best bit of oversized clothing we’ve seen since Lenny Kravitz’s scarf.

2017 level of extra: lenny kravitz's scarf game pic.twitter.com/hO8Ayz7vf1 — mal (@m_matherne) January 5, 2017

You can see Brady and his coat when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl next month.