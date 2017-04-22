We are all Kurt Zouma reacting to Nemanja Matic's Wembley wonder goal

Chelsea v Tottenham was, simply put, a world class FA Cup semi-final, and so it was appropriate that the game was sealed with a strike as magnificent as Nemanja Matic’s.

The Blues midfielder picked the ball up 25 yards out with his team 3-2 up, and emphatically doubled their lead.

Pick. That. One. Out.

Unstoppable!🚀 Nemanja Matic fires Chelsea closer to the #EmiratesFACup final with an insane strike!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xuYEac4HJN — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2017

A quite sensational goal that put Chelsea through to the FA Cup final and took almost everybody by surprise – none more so than Chelsea substitute Kurt Zouma.

In the immortal words of sports commentator Barry Davies: “Just look at his face!”

Reckon Kurt Zouma might have enjoyed that Matic screamer?!😱😂 #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/yzpogTQUwF — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2017

His reactions did not go unnoticed.

So Zouma's a meme now yeah? — Alex Finnis (@AlexFinnis) April 22, 2017

Zouma's reaction was gold — Oliver (@ReviloLDN_) April 22, 2017

Great clip of Zouma, Terry and Chalobah celebrating that Matic goal on the bench. They couldn’t believe what had happened. Amazing. — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) April 22, 2017

Zouma must be great fun to give Christmas presents to.