Home»Sport

We are all Kurt Zouma reacting to Nemanja Matic's Wembley wonder goal

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 09:21 pm

Chelsea v Tottenham was, simply put, a world class FA Cup semi-final, and so it was appropriate that the game was sealed with a strike as magnificent as Nemanja Matic’s.

The Blues midfielder picked the ball up 25 yards out with his team 3-2 up, and emphatically doubled their lead.

Pick. That. One. Out.

A quite sensational goal that put Chelsea through to the FA Cup final and took almost everybody by surprise – none more so than Chelsea substitute Kurt Zouma.

In the immortal words of sports commentator Barry Davies: “Just look at his face!”

His reactions did not go unnoticed.

Zouma must be great fun to give Christmas presents to.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, Chelsea, FA Cup, Football, Goal, Kurt Zouma, Nemanja Matic, semi-final, Tottenham Hotspur, Wembley Stadium, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

10 reasons Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham was the greatest FA Cup semi-final since 1999

Rassie Erasmus confirms he is staying at Munster

Nemanja Matic thunderbolt sends Chelsea into the FA Cup final in style

Nothing happened the way it was supposed to in Saturday's Premier League action


Today's Stories

Cork’s Niamh McCarthy: The hardest part was just not playing

Son of Kilkenny... man of Munster

Adam Shelley: If I could compete in the Olympics in the sport I love, that would be the ultimate

Duke success transforms Irish National landscape

Lifestyle

What to watch this week

Valberg is a hidden gem with skiing for all the family

Restaurant review: Cirillo’s, 140 Baggot Street, Dublin 2

Take a stroll through Ireland's heritage gardens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 