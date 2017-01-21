Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's record goalscorer, but who makes up the top 10?

It’s a historic day for Wayne Rooney and Manchester United, with the 31-year-old England captain overtaking Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club’s record goalscorer.

Rooney’s 250 goals put him at the top of an illustrious list, filled with more than a few names you’ll recognise.

Quite a few midfielders in there, did you notice?

The strike that sent Rooney top of the pile came late on in an away draw against Stoke City to rescue a point for Jose Mourinho’s team, so it was important for more than one reason.

And it wasn’t just one record that was broken by his stunning free-kick.

88 – Wayne Rooney has scored more Premier League away goals than any other player in the competition’s history. Record. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2017

Here’s something to help you reminisce.

As well as becoming @ManUtd's record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney is now the highest away goalscorer in #PL history with 88! 👏 pic.twitter.com/6bEmDTbsY0 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2017

Can Rooney’s legacy ever seriously be doubted?

Like him or loathe him...Sometimes you have to sit back and admire everything the man has achieved in his career. Well done Wayne Rooney 👏 — 🍰shelley🍰 (@danapond42) January 21, 2017

His manager certainly didn’t think so, labelling the Liverpool-born player a “legend” following the match – where another man on the United top 10 goalscorers list had been in the opposite dugout, Mark Hughes.

Former and current players are getting their praise in.

Wayne Rooney breaks the Manchester United goal scoring record with a freekick that Bobby Charlton would have been proud of. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 21, 2017

Yes Wazza @WayneRooney! 250 goals! What an achievement to be @ManUtd's all time top scorer! #legend — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 21, 2017

Big congratulations @WayneRooney on his 250th @ManUtd goal & breaking the all time record!! Huge achievement... when's the statue going up!! — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) January 21, 2017

Congratulations @WayneRooney fantastic achievement — Bryan Robson (@bryanrobson) January 21, 2017

Congratulations @WayneRooney on an incredible achievement — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 21, 2017

Including one you might not expect.

Well done to Wayne Rooney a great achievement 250 goals at Man Utd & to be their leading goalscorer. Even better he's a Scouser! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 21, 2017

Even Rooney’s city of birth can’t take the gloss off of it, he’s a certified United legend.