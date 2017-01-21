Wayne Rooney has just become United's all-time leading scorer with this screamer

Manchester United were a goal down to Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium from the 20th minute of the Premier League game today.

Jose Mourinho's men couldn't get the goal their pressure deserved since Juan Mata's own goal in the middle of the first half.

That is until Wayne Rooney stepped onto the pitch.

The United legend, who only needed one more goal to beat Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goalscoring record, stepped up to take a free kick just outside Stoke's penalty area in the 94th minute of the game.

A fortnight on from his early effort in the FA Cup win over Reading, which put him alongside Charlton at the top of the list on 249 United goals, this happened.

What a way to break the record!

