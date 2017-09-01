Home»Sport

Wayne Rooney charged with drink driving

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 01:25 pm

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink driving, police in the UK have said.

The Everton striker, 31, was stopped in a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on Friday.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18, Cheshire Police said.

Wayne Rooney pictured with Jack McIver. McIver posted the photo to his personal Instagram account last night but it has since been deleted.

Rooney was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge on Thursday evening.

Mr McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm with the comment: "International Break #legend."

Rooney, all-time top scorer for England and Manchester United, is not due to play this weekend after retiring from the national team last month.

It came after he rejoined his boyhood club Everton from United this summer after 13 years at Old Trafford.

He has been married to his high-school sweetheart Coleen since 2008 and they have three children together with another on the way.

Rooney was pulled over on Altrincham Road in Wilmslow, around six miles north-west of the family home in Prestbury.

His court hearing is set for the day after United take on Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Good morning #alderleyedge

A post shared by thebubbleroom (@thebubbleroom) on


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Back injury rules out Ulster and Ireland's Craig Gilroy for three months

Djilobodji leaves Sunderland in Dijon loan move

Caroline Wozniacki unhappy as Maria Sharapova gets prime time billing at US Open

Burnley buy Nahki Wells from Huddersfield


Today's Stories

Let Austin Gleeson be his own man, insists Ken McGrath

Michael Conlan and Ken Egan back Joe Ward to clinch World final spot

Italian job gets tougher for Munster

Mad transfer window concludes with clubs hitting back

Lifestyle

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

Ask Audrey: My millionaire friend has an office in Cork and he says nobody stops at pedestrian crossings

10 acts you MUST see at Electric Picnic

Perfume Genius has a serious whiff of talent

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 