Waterford star banned for hurling qualifier

Waterford star Stephen Bennett has been hit with a one-match ban arising from an incident during last Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final defeat to Cork in Thurles, writes Jackie Cahill.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) proposed the suspension after Bennett tugged Cork player Damien Cahalane’s faceguard.

The offence was missed by referee Barry Kelly but GAA disciplinary chiefs have decided to act nonetheless.

Cork’s Stephen McDonnell with Waterford’s Shane Bennett. Pic: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

Waterford have also confirmed that they will not be contesting the charge, which means that Bennett, a key member of the U21 All-Ireland winning side last year, will miss the Déise’s first round All-Ireland qualifier tomorrow week.

Attacker Bennett (21) was cited for a category III (iv) infraction, specifically ‘behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent, including deliberately pulling on or taking hold of a faceguard or any part of an opponent’s helmet (in hurling).’

The minimum penalty for such an offence is a one-match suspension in the same code and same level, leaving Bennett ineligible for Waterford’s first outing through the back door.

Waterford sources have indicated that Bennett reacted to some provocation from Cahalane before the incident but have accepted the punishment and will not be requesting a sitting with the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC).