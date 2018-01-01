Home»Sport

Waterford GAA announce TQS Integration as new sponsors of all county teams

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 01:56 pm

By Michael Moynihan, Lismore

TQS Integration have been announced as new sponsors of all Waterford GAA county teams from under 14 to senior in both codes.

The sponsorship deal, which will be performance bonus related, means the TQS Integration logo will feature on a new county jersey along with all leisure wear including tracksuits, polos, windcheaters, training tops and kit bags.

TQS Integration, with Corporate Head Quarters in Lismore, Ireland; is a global data intelligence consultancy group specialising in the management of real-time data from manufacturing assets within organisations, working in partnership with best-in-class technology companies.

Speaking on behalf of TQS Integration at the launch, Máire Quilty, Corporate Managing Director said: “My executive team and all at TQS Integration are delighted to be launching this new sponsorship with Waterford GAA. This sponsorship is a first for us and feel it’s an ideal opportunity for us to promote our company nationally and indeed internationally now as well.

"As a Waterford based company operating in the international stage, we hold special pride in being an Irish success story, and as a Waterford native I feel particularly honoured to be sponsors of our county teams who have given us such entertainment over the last few years and we are delighted to support them in any way we can into the future.

"In particular I want to publicly thank Co. Board Chairman PJ Ryan and Co Secretary Pat Flynn for all their help in putting this sponsorship package together.

"Finally, I want to wish all of the county teams and management every success in the future and; yes; we will be celebrating All Ireland success in the near future; Déise Abú”.

Waterford County Board chairman Paddy Joe Ryan said: “We in Waterford GAA are delighted to have a company like TQS Integration as our new team sponsors. They are an outstanding and successful Waterford based International Company and we are so proud to have them on board.

"I want to personally thank them for being so courteous and professional in our dealings with them and I look forward to a strong working and successful relationship with them into the future.

"With the huge costs now involved in running our county teams it would be impossible to prepare them to the level required without their generous support and sponsorship."

Also at the launch were representing of both players and management from both hurling and football county teams as well as Co. Board officers


