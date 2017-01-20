Home»Sport

Waterford FC’s new crest has received a very mixed reaction online

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 08:39 pm

It’s the week of controversial club rebranding launches, writes Stephen Barry.

First there was Juventus, with their minimalist Js replacing the traditional oval shield for the 2017/18 season.

Now, Waterford FC (formerly Waterford United) have revealed their own crest-rebrand.

They go from the long-standing boats-in-a-circle look…

To a shield featuring the fleet of boats, plus three lions…

The club explains: “Our new crest is a modernisation on a previously used Waterford FC crest and strongly ties in with the original Waterford City Coat of Arms that was carried as the club’s identity upon formation in 1930.

“Whilst the club’s crest as well as the Waterford City Coat of Arms has undergone changes since then, tying in with the club’s founding roots is an important part of Chairman Lee Power’s vision for Waterford Football Club.”

Some of the Twitter community, however, think it reminds them of something else…

New chairman and owner Lee Power said: “When I assumed control of the club in November, I wanted to look at the option of re-branding the club and returning to our original identity.

“I am delighted that we are returning to the Waterford FC name along with a modern crest that is inspired by the club’s historic past.”

Other commenters online, like Power, were happy to see the club increase links to its foundation.

What do you think of the change?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, waterford united

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola denies discussions took place over Sergio Aguero's Man City future

Jeff Hendrick hoping to lure Ireland team-mate Robbie Brady to Burnley

Jurgen Klopp: Joel Matip saga 'not fair' as D'Day arrives

Read the extraordinary rant that led to manager's five-match touchline ban


Today's Stories

2016 flop just a blip, argues Rebel ace Pat Horgan

Arsene Wenger: We can’t live with China cash

Talented UCC book quarter-final spot

Oriel Park not yet ready to be put out to grass

Lifestyle

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Kevin Barry reconnects with Cork in his new play, Autumn Royal

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

'It’s the worst feeling in the whole world' - new mums need post-natal depression support

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 