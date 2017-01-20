Waterford FC’s new crest has received a very mixed reaction online

It’s the week of controversial club rebranding launches, writes Stephen Barry.

First there was Juventus, with their minimalist Js replacing the traditional oval shield for the 2017/18 season.

Juventus have unnecessarily decided to change their logo. Not a fan pic.twitter.com/l9zwA9Exo5 — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 16, 2017

Now, Waterford FC (formerly Waterford United) have revealed their own crest-rebrand.

They go from the long-standing boats-in-a-circle look…

To a shield featuring the fleet of boats, plus three lions…

The club explains: “Our new crest is a modernisation on a previously used Waterford FC crest and strongly ties in with the original Waterford City Coat of Arms that was carried as the club’s identity upon formation in 1930.

“Whilst the club’s crest as well as the Waterford City Coat of Arms has undergone changes since then, tying in with the club’s founding roots is an important part of Chairman Lee Power’s vision for Waterford Football Club.”

Some of the Twitter community, however, think it reminds them of something else…

England called they want their crest back lads https://t.co/IqQ0chxSIj — tea please (@eileeno10) January 20, 2017

Peeeeuke, but I'll still support the club. https://t.co/QQzDkzL9qh — Russell Dalton (@daltorus) January 20, 2017

@WaterfordFCie Is this a joke? — Richard Herity (@officialrherity) January 20, 2017

@WaterfordFCie ah lads are ye little England or what ???? — Tim O'Keeffe (@timoffski) January 20, 2017

@WaterfordFCie Stuart Pearce to do the official unveiling — Eoin Keating (@KeatingEoin) January 20, 2017

Waterford following in the footsteps of Juventus launching a new crest this week. Looks very English. Three lions on a shirt... https://t.co/MlyT2H2UCD — Conor Casey ™ (@conorhcasey) January 20, 2017

New chairman and owner Lee Power said: “When I assumed control of the club in November, I wanted to look at the option of re-branding the club and returning to our original identity.

“I am delighted that we are returning to the Waterford FC name along with a modern crest that is inspired by the club’s historic past.”

Other commenters online, like Power, were happy to see the club increase links to its foundation.

@WaterfordFCie liking the new crest guys, well done! Best of luck in the next chapter in your clubs fine history — Morgan O'Brien ☘️ (@morganobrienart) January 20, 2017

@WaterfordFCie Fantastic crest superb to c the club going in the right direction . To all ye begrudgers go F#@k urselves we suffered enough — ray malone (@rayhibs) January 20, 2017

What do you think of the change?