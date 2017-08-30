Home»Sport

Watch: This poem will get Waterford fans pumped up for the All-Ireland final

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 03:36 pm

Sunday's All-Ireland final pits Waterford against Galway in a clash that sees both sides looking to end a drought, writes Steve Neville.

Galway haven't tasted success since 1988 while for the Déise, it's been 58 barren years - they last lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup in 1959.

Hurling fans from both counties will be glued to the TV as they hope for glory and they'll be doing everything they can to encourage their teams.

This poem, from Déise man Nicholas Lenane, will certainly get the Waterford fans geared up for the final as it stokes the fires of passion.

The video footage was supplied to Nicholas by drone company Macflymedia.

Nicholas says he wrote the piece before Waterford beat Wexford in the quarter final, something people haven't believed, but he's hoping his prophetic poem will see the Déise lift the cup.

The Waterford teacher hasn't got a ticket for the final yet and he's hoping to pick one up in the coming days. We reckon he deserves one for such a stirring poem.

READ MORE: Austin Flynn was on the pitch in 1959 - the last time the Waterford won an All-Ireland


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hurling, sport, GAA, All-Ireland, Waterford, Galway

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Austin Flynn was on the pitch in 1959 - the last time the Waterford won an All-Ireland

Derek McGrath: All-Ireland final 'will give everybody in Waterford a pep in their step'

Ollie Canning: Tribe won’t gripe over Austin Gleeson’s availability

Mayo have ‘serious belief’ they will overcome Dubs, says Lee Keegan

More in this Section

West Brom sign Arsenal full back Kieran Gibbs

'Are you actually Gareth Bale?' - This kid was ecstatic meeting his hero

Danny Drinkwater submits transfer request at Leicester

Austin Flynn was on the pitch in 1959 - the last time the Waterford won an All-Ireland


Today's Stories

Understanding the philosophy of Derek McGrath

Brave descent sees Nicolas Roche advance

JP McManus and Gigginstown share major prizes at Ballinrobe

Understanding the philosophy of Derek McGrath

Lifestyle

Meet the latest Irish illustrator making stories come alive at Marvel

The wardrobe builders: How Cork's independent boutiques predict the next new fashion trend

Those were the days: Documentary looks back at happy nights at Redbarn dancehall

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 