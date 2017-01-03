Watch this MMA fighter get knocked out by face-planting the mat

There are plenty of ways to end a fight in MMA, but one you don’t often see is knockout via the mat.

Still, that’s what happened in a fight between Luis Raul Alvarez and Martin Georges recently uploaded to YouTube that really has MMA fans talking – especially given the trade of blows it followed.

The biggest question people have though: What was Alvarez trying to do here? Was it a botched judo throw or some kind of wrestling move? Plenty of arguments are taking place on forums and underneath the video, with fans trying to place the throw.

Regardless of whether it was intentional or not, fans want to see more of Alvarez.

The 21-year-old featherweight is currently undefeated in his three fights and if that’s the kind of entertainment he can bring we hope to see more of him too…

Watch the full Fight Time Promotions video of the round here.