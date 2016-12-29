Watch this Houston Rockets rookie change the game with his underarm free throws

When you’re making your NBA debut, it takes a lot of confidence to try something that’s going to make you stand out from the crowd. Something like an old-fashioned underarm throw for instance.

That’s exactly what Houston Rockets rookie Chinanu Onuaku did when he came on from the bench against Phoenix Suns this week, utilising his “granny-style” free throw to great effect on debut.

Take a look for yourself – it appears wrong, but the result is points on the board.

Rockets rookie Chinanu Onuaku makes the first two free throws of his NFL career - underhand pic.twitter.com/8ZjqvDZpUD — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 27, 2016

Onuaku is 20 years old and joined the Rockets recently from NBA Development League side the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He reportedly opted for the underarm technique after yielding poor results with the regular style. His percentages improved, so he stuck with it.

Could the underarm free throw make a comeback in 2017? If 2016 is anything to go by, it’s very much possible.