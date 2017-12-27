Home»Sport

Watch these amazing races unfold on a day of drama at the Leopardstown Festival

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 04:20 pm

It was an afternoon full of drama on day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

Whiskey Sour won an "extraordinary" Future Champions Novice Hurdle when three leaders fell in the closing stages.

Favourite Mengli Khan was in front but dived through the wing, unseating Jack Kennedy and that left Patrick Mullins leading on Sharjah, with Paul Townend riding hard on Real Steel.

At the last both fell handing Whiskey Sour victory in the two-mile Grade One race.

All horses and jockeys, according to the BBC, were reported to be fine afterwards.

The other Grade ones also provided plenty of talking points, with the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase decided in the stewards room.

Heavy odds-on favourite ’Min’ had originally snuck home in first ahead of outsider ’Simply Ned’, but the result was then reversed due to interference by jockey Paul Townend.

Elsewhere Henry de Bromhead had his fourth winner of the festival as ’Trainwreck’ claimed the 2.25pm Handicap Hurdle and J.P. McManus collected the the Paddy Power Steeplechase with Donagh Meyler aboard Anibale Fly.

Jockey Donagh Meyler with owner J.P. McManus and Anibale Fly after winning the Paddy Power Steeplechase (Grade B) on day 2 of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Leopardstown in Dublin. Picture: Barry Cregg/Sportsfile

Read tomorrow’s Examiner sport supplement for full details and reports from the festival.

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS

Horse racingLeopardstown

Related Articles

Leopardstown set fair for big Christmas meeting

Horse Racing fraternity mourns as Irish handicapper, Noel O’Brien, passes away

Ruby Walsh confident of Cheltenham return after leg break

Record six Irish trained horses to start in Melbourne Cup

More in this Section

Nice President Jean-Pierre Riviere determined to hang on to Mario Balotelli

Novak Djokovic to savour return to tennis after lenghty absence

Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault

France sack coach five weeks ahead of Six Nations opener against Ireland


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Excuses starting to wear thin as Jose Mourinho plays the poor mouth

Students prevail in rain-soaked Peard Cup final

Reds repelled as Jordan Larmour try lights up Thomond

Excuses starting to wear thin as Jose Mourinho plays the poor mouth

Lifestyle

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »