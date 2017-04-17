Home»Sport

Watch the shocking scenes as Lyon players are attacked on the pitch at Bastia

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 08:53 am

These are the scenes that saw Lyon’s game at Bastia abandoned as the visiting players came under attack.

A pitch invasion, apparently from Bastia fans, before the game resulted in clashes with visiting players, leading kick-off to be delayed by nearly an hour. Further trouble at half-time forced the game to be abandoned at 0-0.

The trouble was apparently caused by a small minority of Bastia fans, with the majority of home fans applauding the Lyon players as they came out to warm up for a second time following the pre-match trouble.

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay was among those who were set upon by fans.

In a tweet, Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette described the scenes as “shameful”.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel will meet on Thursday to decide what action will be taken.

Bastia, based on the island of Corsica, sit bottom of the Ligue 1 table but could have pulled out of the drop zone with a win over Lyon. Any points-penalty would be a serious blow to their hopes of survival.

It’s the second time in a week Lyon have been involved in a match affected by crowd trouble – they are facing a Uefa charge after disturbances delayed the start of Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League victory over Besiktas.

