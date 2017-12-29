Home»Sport

Watch the best scores and saves of the Ladies Gaelic Football year

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 11:09 am

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has released footage of some of their goalscoring and goalkeeping highlights of the year.

There were so many great scores in Ladies Football this year, they had to split the 'Best Scores of 2017' highlights between two videos.

The compilation includes scores from nine different counties as well as from Ladies Football clubs in San Francisco, Bankgok, WIT, and Our Lady's School in Castleblaney.

Between both videos, Donegal have three contenders, while there are also moments of brilliance from the players of Tipperary, Armagh, Cork, Cavan, Clare, Tyrone and Dublin.

And of course, no best scores compilation would be complete without a contribution from Mayo's Cora Staunton.

Which one would be your choice? Personally, we're very impressed with Kati Murray's effort for WIT in the Lynch Cup final.

It comes after they named their six best saves made this year by Ladies Gaelic Football goalkeepers.

    The candidates are

  • A - Mary Rose Kelly, Wexford;

  • B - Shannon Lynch, Tyrone;

  • C - Karen Walsh, Westmeath;

  • D - Cheree Mackey, Derry;

  • E - Linda Martin, Monaghan;

  • F - Ciara Trant, Dublin


