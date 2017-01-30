Home»Sport

WATCH: Take a virtual tour of the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:43 pm

The team behind the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh have released a short video giving viewers a virtual tour of the inside of the new stadium when it is completed.

The clip takes us into areas which are normally off limits to fans, such as the players' gym and dressing rooms, before we experience running out onto the pitch from the tunnel.

We then get a view of the North and South stands, before venturing into the premium level where we get a first sighting of the concourse and dining area there.

The video then gives us a view of the pitch that will cost €6,500 for 10-years for the 2,000 premium level members.

This is where they will be able to see all of Cork's provincial championship games, national league, All-Ireland series and club games.

The footage then finishes up by showing off the private dining facilities and 1,500 square metres of conference and meeting rooms available within the venue.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Twitter's getting a bit carried away after Sutton Utd got a massive game in the FA Cup

Minnows Sutton United to face Arsenal in FA Cup

Hull's Ryan Mason released from hospital after suffering fractured skull

'Severe pulmonary haemorrhage' named as cause of death for Many Clouds


Today's Stories

Louth boss Colin Kelly predicts end of Dublin era of dominance

BHA refute Many Clouds welfare claims

Sport Ireland not keeping up appearances on inclusion

How the Irish fared: Robbie Brady shows Norwich what they’ll miss

Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

It's time to move on from Hygge to Lagom! But what is it?

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 