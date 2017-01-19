WATCH: Steven Gerrard does NOT appreciate Neil Warnock taking the p**s out of Liverpool

Steven Gerrard refused to give Neil Warnock as much as a sympathy chuckle when the Cardiff City manager started making jokes about the city of Liverpool last night.

The pair, along with Gerrard’s former Liverpool teammate Steve McManaman, were in the BT Sport studio for the FA Cup replay between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle.

Presenter Jake Humphreys suggested the studio was cold, but McManaman said he didn’t feel the cold as he was from Liverpool.

Warnock then threw in: "They don't have windows there, do they?"

Gerrard's face on BT Sport just now when Warnock joked that they don't have windows in Liverpool.

He laughed uproariously at his own ‘joke’ while Humphreys tried to move the conversation swiftly along.

But if looks could kill, Warnock would have keeled over after Gerrard’s unimpressed reaction.

The older man seemed oblivious to the former Red’s disgust, but viewers picked up on it.

Utter contempt from Gerrard to Warnock's windows dig, there. He really is a twat.

Thought Gerrard was gonna slip in a left hook on Warnock when he joked that they don't have windows in Liverpool.

Just shows what we all know...Warnock is a tool. Gerrard should spend the next 5 years bricking his windows then replacing them after a week