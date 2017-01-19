Home»Sport

WATCH: Steven Gerrard does NOT appreciate Neil Warnock taking the p**s out of Liverpool

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 10:38 am

Steven Gerrard refused to give Neil Warnock as much as a sympathy chuckle when the Cardiff City manager started making jokes about the city of Liverpool last night.

The pair, along with Gerrard’s former Liverpool teammate Steve McManaman, were in the BT Sport studio for the FA Cup replay between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle.

Presenter Jake Humphreys suggested the studio was cold, but McManaman said he didn’t feel the cold as he was from Liverpool.

Warnock then threw in: "They don't have windows there, do they?"

He laughed uproariously at his own ‘joke’ while Humphreys tried to move the conversation swiftly along.

But if looks could kill, Warnock would have keeled over after Gerrard’s unimpressed reaction.

The older man seemed oblivious to the former Red’s disgust, but viewers picked up on it.

