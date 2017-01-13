Home»Sport

WATCH: Pogba and Ibra had great craic when Pogba crashed an interview

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 11:20 am

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry interviewed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Sky Sports this week, discussing everything from critics and managers to Ibra’s move to the Premier League.

But forget the merits of Jose versus Pep, what Manchester United fans will really enjoy is the banter between Zlatan and teammate Paul Pogba.

Video from AOne Bucks.

The French star gatecrashed the interview at the request of Zlatan and the resulting chat made it clear that the pair get on like a house on fire.

The Swede teased Pogba about recent near-misses before telling him: "I'll make you a winner, don't worry."

When Henry asked if Zlatan would score against Liverpool at the weekend, he was only too pleased to heap the pressure on his teammate.

"Depends on him. If he does a Pog-pass I'll do a Pog-goal."

If off-pitch camaraderie translates to good football then this bodes well for United.

The fans loved it.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Diego Costa to miss Chelsea's game at Leicester after disagreement with Antonio Conte

Cork footballers have had to set up their own makeshift gym to train in

‘Like a duck to water’: Rugby legend impresses on GAA debut in blizzard conditions

Paul Pogba reveals the Jose Mourinho advice which improved his form


Today's Stories

Paddy Kelly supports CPA plan to address ‘too long’ inter-county season

I pictured Barcelona in my mind. That was my big mistake

Paddy Kelly supports CPA plan to address ‘too long’ inter-county season

Graham Taylor was a man of warmth and generosity

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 