WATCH: Phil Taylor got very cross with a line of questioning on Sky

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:01 am

Phil Taylor fought off a mini revival from Kim Huybrechts to secure a 4-2 success over the 13th seed last night at the World Darts Championship but the effort left him extremely tetchy in the post-match interview.

The 56-year-old established a three-set lead but Huybrechts stormed back with a 106 checkout followed by a scrappy final leg to win the fourth set and stay in the match.

The 31-year-old maintained the momentum to earn two breaks alongside a 109 finish to reduce the deficit to three sets to two but 'The Power' Taylor took three of the last four legs to scrape into the next round.

He was interviewed shortly afterwards by Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle and took exception to a line of questioning about previous opponent Kevin Painter - who Taylor beat 4-0 earlier in the week.

"Of all people you should not ask me a question like that,” Taylor told Mardle after he mentioned Painter. “Because you are going to put me in the s***ter."

Wardle's co-host interrupted to apologise for the bad language and steer the conversation away from the argument but Taylor was determined to say his piece.

“No, I will say that because you have. You know what Kevin Painter is like, you know what he does.”

Taylor continued to complain later on in the media area, suggesting that Mardle shouldn’t have asked him about Painter when he had just played Huybrechts.

Taylor’s attitude did not go down well with viewers.

