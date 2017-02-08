WATCH: Only the crossbar denied Messi this stunning free kick last night

Lionel Messi isn’t exactly short of brilliant moments for his highlights reel, but we reckon he was still a little gutted that this effort didn’t go in.

The Barcelona star was leading his side’s attack as they took on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final.

They were one goal up when they won a free and offered Messi a chance to double the lead - albeit from well outside the box

Video from Match Center.

The Argentine produced a beautiful strike that the goalkeeper had no chance of saving, before being denied by the crossbar.

The kick is even more impressive when viewed from behind Messi - we don’t blame him for looking disappointed that it didn’t go in.

The game ended is a 1-1 draw, enough to put Barcelona through 3-2 on aggregate.