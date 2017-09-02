Watch: Meet some Waterford fans who made huge effort ahead of the All-Ireland final

Waterford fans have painted their towns blue and white ahead of tomorrow's All-Ireland hurling final.

Here is a glimpse of some of the biggest GAA supporters out in force to show their support.

Despite some fans being unsuccessful in getting their hands on some tickets to Croker, they are still coming together to support their team.

Communities have chipped in to paint the city and place bunting around the towns.

One man in particular says places in Waterford have been painted that have never seen a lick of paint before.

Our videographer Dan Linehan also spoke to Austin Flynn who played full back on that last Waterford team to win an All-Ireland.

It has been 58 years since the Déise have last won an All-Ireland final and Austin says only nine of those who played on the team are still alive.