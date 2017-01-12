WATCH: Liverpool fans loved Milner controlling the ball with his face

Last night wasn’t a vintage Liverpool performance by any stretch of the imagination.
Jurgen Klopp’s men looked jaded as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton.
There was one bright spot in the match for the fans though - further proof of the extraordinary commitment of James Milner.
James Milner controlling the ball with his face... pic.twitter.com/xytO9YZZvu— Photos of Football (@photosofootball) January 12, 2017
The midfielder turned left-back has become a firm favourite since he joined the club and he showed why when he used his FACE to trap the ball.
Unorthodox yes, but also a sign of his dedication to the game.
Fans sincerely appreciated the effort.
Didn't watch the match, but I've just seen a video of James Milner doing a Cruyff turn with his face so I guess we're the real winners here.— Grumpy Gareth (@Gareth_is_Grump) January 12, 2017
Never seen anyone try to protect the ball with their face before. Nice work Milner— Paul Campbell (@campbellwpaul) January 11, 2017
James Milner just slowed the play by trapping the ball with his face. Knighthood, immediately #SOULIV— Mundial Magazine (@MundialMag) January 11, 2017
Having said that. I got to see James Milner shield the ball with his face, so that was a huge positive.— Ste Hoare (@stehoare) January 11, 2017
Milner protecting the ball with his face. This is the kinda guy I like to have at my football club.— Siân. (@sianynwa) January 11, 2017
Although impressed, this guy still had to get a dig in at Manchester United.
Milner controlling the ball with his face. & people think he's boring. If Zlatan did that there'd be a double page spread in all the papers— Tom (@TomBeynon) January 11, 2017
