Home»Sport

WATCH: Liverpool fans loved Milner controlling the ball with his face

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 03:44 pm

Last night wasn’t a vintage Liverpool performance by any stretch of the imagination.

Jurgen Klopp’s men looked jaded as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton.

There was one bright spot in the match for the fans though - further proof of the extraordinary commitment of James Milner.

The midfielder turned left-back has become a firm favourite since he joined the club and he showed why when he used his FACE to trap the ball.

Unorthodox yes, but also a sign of his dedication to the game.

Fans sincerely appreciated the effort.

Although impressed, this guy still had to get a dig in at Manchester United.

Fancy a little more sport? The BallTalk team are divided on whether the expansion of the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams is a good or a bad thing.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Spidercam is coming to the Premier League, but what happens when it goes wrong?

Goalkeeper Karius believes Liverpool will still make it to Wembley

Graham Taylor: Football pays tribute to an 'absolute gentleman'

Dimitri Payet situation leaves boss Slaven Bilic 'let down and angry'


Today's Stories

Niall Coakley makes the most of Cork opportunity

Rory McIlroy eyes big game in South Africa

Cyclocross more than a detour

Advantage Southampton but Nathan Redmond regrets misses

Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 