Watch Justin Kluivert score a superb hat-trick

Justin Kluivert has managed to do something even his father, legendary Dutch footballer Patrick Kluivert, never could.

He scored a hat-trick for Ajax in the Eredivisie – and it’s an absolute corker.

H A T T R I C K - H E R O ! 👑⚽️ All highlights ✨ ▶️ https://t.co/GKH2JrNqoh#ajarod pic.twitter.com/xcClpa6g6g — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) November 26, 2017

Simply superb.

The 18-year-old’s father also played as a striker for Ajax but never scored a hat-trick for their first team. After the majority of his youth career and three years in the senior team at the Dutch club, the Netherlands international moved to AC Milan and then Barcelona, all before Justin was born in 1999.

Patrick also had a spell at Bobby Robson’s Newcastle United (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Justin’s stunning display came in Ajax’s 5-1 win over Roda JC.

Despite the three points, Ajax sit in second place, eight points adrift of league leaders PSV Eindhoven – who won all but one of their first 13 games this season.