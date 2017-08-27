Watch it again: Mayweather and McGregor open up in post-fight press conference

Floyd Mayweather inflicted a TKO stoppage on Conor McGregor in the tenth round.
Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Both fighters were magnanimous afterwards in the ring, with more reaction to follow in the post-fight press conference.
Email Updates
Related Articles
Stars of UFC, boxing and WWE were full of praise for Conor McGregor despite his defeat
Conor McGregor receives support from boxing legends after loss
It’s fair to say Mayweather’s win against McGregor came as a shock to very few people
‘It was an outclassed job, a mismatch’, says Carl Froch after Conor McGregor defeat
More in this Section
Bayern bank on Lewandowski as Pole's double sinks Bremen
Callum McGregor goal extends Celtic's unbeaten Premiership run to 43 games
Here's how the Premier League's 3pm games went
Mayo rise high to break 21-year Kerry hoodoo
Today's Stories
Where will Kerry's improvement come from?
John Caulfield content as slick Cork City show no mercy to hapless Athlone
Youngster David Kitt has chance to emulate Rory McIlroy’s heroics
Will Gavin unleash the ‘whirlwind’ on Red Hands?
Lifestyle
Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare
Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun
It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters
GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar
More From The Irish Examiner