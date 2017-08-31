Watch: Is this the biggest Irish supporter? Soccer fan showcases incredible jersey collection

There is a chance that this man who has managed to collect Irish football jerseys over the years is Ireland's number one supporter, writes Ciara Phelan.

As Ireland prepare for their crucial match against Georgia on Saturday night, Three, sponsors of the team have released a video as part of their #TheCallUp series of Eddie O'Mahony showcasing his incredible collection of Irish jerseys.

Eddie who has collected blood stained jerseys and even hunted down jerseys from 1988 and 1994 has said the Irish jersey means everything to him and that although he'll never be a player, his collection is "the next big thing."

Eddie explained how his wife was very supportive of his love for hunting down the Irish jerseys and said they had saved to paint their house but his wife agreed to him spending the money they had put aside to buy Richard Dunne's famous number five jersey from the game against Russia in Moscow. The jersey had the number five written in marker on the front and back.

He also managed to get his hands on Shane Long's jersey when he scored that famous goal and beat Germany in the World Cup last year.

Despite the Roy Keane controversy back in the 2002 World Cup, Eddie still managed to get his jersey and when meeting Keane later in Malahide he asked him to sign it.

"I said Mr Keane, is there any chance you could sign my shirt for me? He looked me right in the eye and said 'if it's my shirt, how do you have it?'."

But with a cheeky grin, Keane signed the shirt for Eddie.

The most difficult shirt Eddie has had to track down was a jersey worn by the Irish team that played Norway in 1985.

He managed to contact every member of the Norwegian team from that game and a handful responded to him but believe it or not, one player still had the jersey and gave it to Eddie.

Possibly the biggest Irish supporter?