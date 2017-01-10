Home»Sport

WATCH: Ireland’s Finn Balor was an absolute legend when a little fan got tongue-tied

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 01:07 pm

Irish wrestler Finn Balor is currently out of action due to injury but that doesn’t stop him being a hero to his fans.

#NewYearsResolution Finn comes Back to RAW #FinnsBack #2017

A photo posted by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on

Five-year-old Logan was so excited to meet Balor (real name Fergal Devitt) at a Wizard World Comic Con event that he dressed up as him, in a Demon Balor costume. His dad was recording his big moment.

But when he got to the microphone he froze and got upset, too nervous to ask his question.

Luckily, Balor knew just what to do to soothe his nerves. He lifted the little boy up on stage with him and they chatted until Logan’s confidence returned and he could talk.

He even recovered enough to pose for some photos with his idol.

5 year old Logan teaches us a lesson in bravery this weekend @wizardworld #neworleans #nola ❤️

A photo posted by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on

Bray native Balor commended his young fan, saying on Instagram:”5 year old Logan teaches us a lesson in bravery this weekend”.

Good job all round.

