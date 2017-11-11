Home»Sport

Watch: Ireland fans treated to free beer at Copenhagen airport ahead of World Cup play-off

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 08:16 pm

As Ireland fans arrived in Denmark to see if their team could get any closer to reaching the 2018 World Cup, they were made to feel very welcome indeed by their hosts.

Fans were given free beer at the arrival gate at Copenhagen airport ahead of the first leg of Ireland’s play-off against Denmark, one of two games that will help decide which team attends the World Cup in Russia next summer.

The return leg in Ireland is scheduled for November 14 – if Ireland fans were nervous about the destiny of their team, they didn’t show it.

With two and a half hours to go before kick-off, this was the scene in a bar inside the Parken Stadium.

Imagine the scenes if they qualify.


