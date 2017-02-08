Home»Sport

WATCH: Hurling keeper makes four stunning saves in Fitzgibbon Cup game

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 12:57 pm

CIT goalkeeper Patrick Collins really deserved a win last night.

Collins’ skills were put to a stern test against NUIG in the Fitzgibbon Cup in Cork and he passed with flying colours.

The Ballinhassig native showed remarkable reflexes to make four impressive saves - all in the second-half.

Unfortunately his performance wasn't quite enough to prevent CIT from exiting the competition. They needed to win and led all the way until NUIG equalised in the last minute for a 0-19 to 0-19 draw.

Check out the dramatic finale as NUIG snatched the draw they needed at CIT, securing a place in the competition quarter-final.

Videos courtesy of Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, hurling, gaa, fitzgibbon cup.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

WATCH: Only the crossbar denied Messi this stunning free kick last night

Retiring Philipp Lahm believes he cannot give his all beyond this season

When the champions were relegated: What can Leicester learn from Manchester City's relegated title winners of 1938?

Conor O'Shea 'tailor-made' to revitalise Italian rugby


Today's Stories

John Ryan on his ulcerative colitis: ‘It is no way to live’

Howard Webb to oversee introduction of video refs in MLS

Why Ireland need to get back with Joe Schmidt’s programme

Seamus Callanan keen to test himself again

Lifestyle

GAMETECH: Resident Evil sends real chills

History of Jews in Irish literature goes beyond Leopold Bloom

Safe Internet Day is this week, so here's some tips on keeping your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 