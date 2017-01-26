WATCH: Goalkeeping howler gifts Falcao the softest score ever

Goalies aren’t having the best week in the world of viral sports clips.

First, viewers were left shaking their heads at some bizarre time-wasting efforts from the African Cup of Nations and now they are watching this Coupe de la Ligue goal in disbelief.

Monaco were playing Nancy for a place in the cup final and were gifted a goal after a mistake by Nancy ‘keeper Guy N’Dy Assembe.

Video from FootballArea.

Assembe completely mistimed what should have been an easy catch and could only watch helplessly as the ball bounced over his head and ended up in the back of the net.

To make things worse, it was the only goal of the game and enough to give Monaco a place in the final against PSG.

The goal was officially awarded to Colombian striker Radamel Falcao but football fans are clear on who was really responsible.

GOAL! #Monaco 1-0 #Nancy. One of the worst goalkeeping errors you'll ever see to allow #Falcao to score. Ball bounces over him - doh! — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 25, 2017

Falcao goal against Nancy after a huge mistake by the GK (1-0) via /r/soccer https://t.co/B4DeTnEPGP #Soccardo pic.twitter.com/s0xVGWY7nk — Soccardo (@SoccardoGame) January 25, 2017