Home»Sport

WATCH: Goalkeeping howler gifts Falcao the softest score ever

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11:27 am

Goalies aren’t having the best week in the world of viral sports clips.

First, viewers were left shaking their heads at some bizarre time-wasting efforts from the African Cup of Nations and now they are watching this Coupe de la Ligue goal in disbelief.

Monaco were playing Nancy for a place in the cup final and were gifted a goal after a mistake by Nancy ‘keeper Guy N’Dy Assembe.

Video from FootballArea.

Assembe completely mistimed what should have been an easy catch and could only watch helplessly as the ball bounced over his head and ended up in the back of the net.

To make things worse, it was the only goal of the game and enough to give Monaco a place in the final against PSG.

The goal was officially awarded to Colombian striker Radamel Falcao but football fans are clear on who was really responsible.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

WATCH: Graeme McDowell delighted with flying start in Doha

Premier League rumours: Chelsea considering double swoop but could lose key man

Joe Schmidt and Vern Cotter keen to defuse Conor Murray row

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should have had a penalty in Cup semi-final defeat


Today's Stories

Joe Schmidt upgrades his expectations for Ireland

Robbie Brady set to join Crystal Palace

Paul and Gary O'Donovan make a splash at 2017 Indoor Rowing Championships

Joe Schmidt and Vern Cotter keen to defuse Conor Murray row

Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced is a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 