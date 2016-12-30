Home»Sport

WATCH: From bullets to All-Ireland medals, the tale of Charlie McMahon

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 11:48 am

Have you heard of the Dublin hurler who survived a bullet wound to the head and then went on to win an All-Ireland hurling medal?

Charlie, centre in back row, with protective metal band.

Check out the the final video in a series entitled ‘Playing For Dublin & Fighting For Ireland’, looking at people who fought in the 1916 Easter Rising and were also Dublin GAA players.

The final installment looks at the incredible life of Charlie McMahon.

Charlie McMahon has one of the most remarkable stories in Irish sport. He survived a gunshot wound to the head after the raid on the Custom House, and battled back to win an All-Ireland hurling title with Dublin in 1938, with a protective metal band around his head.

Each video is narrated by Sunday Game presenter, Des Cahill. With thanks to Paul Cahill and Conor Murphy for bringing these stories to a wider audience.

You can check out the previous installments here.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, gaa, 1916.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

1916 centenary celebrations: A template for Civil War ceremonies

Arts offered authentic retrospection, unlike State, media, and academia

WATCH: GAA players who fought in the Easter Rising

Family presents portion of 1916 Jacob's factory tri-colour to Glasnevin Museum

More in this Section

Seven Premier League teams who could make a move for glory in the 2017 January transfer window

You won't see a better volley this week than Kevin Stewart's peach at Liverpool training

Andrew Trimble starts for Ulster against Leinster

6 of the best forwards to play for both Liverpool and Manchester City rated and ranked


Today's Stories

Erasmus clears air on Jaco Taute deal

St Mary’s a hurling oasis in Tipp football country

The giants who can hit new heights in 2017

Injured Bundee Aki was keen to carry on regardless

Lifestyle

Taxi drivers give us the scoop on New Year's

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 