Watch: Fara Williams scores direct from the restart against her old club Arsenal

When Reading signed midfielder Fara Williams from Arsenal in August, they probably didn’t expect her to make such an obvious difference.

In a Continental Cup group game between her current club and her former club, Williams netted Reading’s opener after the half-time break, with Arsenal responding quickly to equalise.

55: Equaliser for Arsenal, Beth Mead breaks free and slots the ball into the far corner (1-1) 🔵⚪️ — Reading Women (@ReadingFCWomen) November 5, 2017

But then something amazing happened.

OMMMGGGGGG @fara_williams47 has just scored from kick off 2-1 OMG — Reading Women (@ReadingFCWomen) November 5, 2017

In terms of an immediate response, this was the dictionary definition – Williams hammered the ball direct from the restart, over the head of goalie Anna Moorhouse, and into the net.

Understandably, Arsenal’s reaction to the goal was a little more subdued than Reading’s.

The visitors take the lead again direct from the re-start as Williams gets her 2nd of the game. 🔴 1-2 🔵 (56) — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 5, 2017

And it proved to be the winner – 2-1 was how it stayed.

Rio Ferdinand played with David Beckham – famed for his halfway-line goal against Wimbledon in 1996 – at Manchester United. Where does this goal rank?

Football fans were also suitably impressed – you don’t see a goal from this kind of distance every week.

Wow that's something! — louise bradshaw (@loubradshaw1979) November 5, 2017

First it she did it to Birmingham and now Arsenal @fara_williams47 showing the world that she's still got it take a bow Fara take a bow 🙌 — JC (@jue80) November 5, 2017

GOAL!!! UNBELIEVABLE!! Reading score straight from the kick off as Arsenal are still regrouping after their goal. Fara Williams again. — Women's Soccer Zone (@WoSoZone) November 5, 2017

Williams is certainly firing on all cylinders at present.

5 goals in 6 games for @fara_williams47' 🔥 ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pobv3KCTnz — Reading Women (@ReadingFCWomen) November 5, 2017

Goalkeepers beware – Williams is coming to a centre circle near you this season.