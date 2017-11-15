Watch: Danish fans applaud the Boys in Green outside the Aviva

Last night's 5-1 defeat at the hands of Denmark was hard to watch.

However, the clip below will be much easier to take in.

As the Irish fans were streaming out of the Aviva following the elimination of the Boys in Green from the World Cup in Russia, the Off The Ball lads were interviewing supporters to get their views on the game.

While they were taking opinions, a bunch of Danish fans spontaneously broke into a round of applause for the dejected home fans and started singing 'Stand up for the Boys in Green'.

Very gracious.

Ireland fans leaving at the final whistle admitted: "We weren't good enough".

Niall McNamee, from Dundalk, said: "I'm gutted. We weren't good enough tonight. We scored too early. We just weren't good enough."

Edward Corless, from Galway, said: "I'm so disappointed. We are hoping it might even go to penalties. It was great for the first 15 minutes or so. And then it went downhill."

A family from Longford added: "We are devastated. All those fans that left in the 60th minute, they should never be allowed into a game again."

Lorna Mulroy added: "We are delighted to get as far as we did. Well done to the boys."

As the Irish and Danish fans streamed away good naturedly, one Ireland fan turned to a Danish supporter and said: "Good luck in the finals, lads".