Home»Sport

Watch: Danish fans applaud the Boys in Green outside the Aviva

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 10:22 am

Last night's 5-1 defeat at the hands of Denmark was hard to watch.

However, the clip below will be much easier to take in.

As the Irish fans were streaming out of the Aviva following the elimination of the Boys in Green from the World Cup in Russia, the Off The Ball lads were interviewing supporters to get their views on the game.

While they were taking opinions, a bunch of Danish fans spontaneously broke into a round of applause for the dejected home fans and started singing 'Stand up for the Boys in Green'.

Very gracious.

Ireland fans leaving at the final whistle admitted: "We weren't good enough".

Niall McNamee, from Dundalk, said: "I'm gutted. We weren't good enough tonight. We scored too early. We just weren't good enough."

Edward Corless, from Galway, said: "I'm so disappointed. We are hoping it might even go to penalties. It was great for the first 15 minutes or so. And then it went downhill."

A family from Longford added: "We are devastated. All those fans that left in the 60th minute, they should never be allowed into a game again."

Lorna Mulroy added: "We are delighted to get as far as we did. Well done to the boys."

As the Irish and Danish fans streamed away good naturedly, one Ireland fan turned to a Danish supporter and said: "Good luck in the finals, lads".


Related Articles

Five favourites and five also-rans for the World Cup in Russia

Former players hit out at 'clueless' performance against Denmark, saying 'it was all over the place'

Irish dreams crumble in face of Danish onslaught

Martin O’Neill: We fought tooth and nail to get into this position

More in this Section

Sam Allardyce gives up on Everton job after club's hesitation

Five favourites and five also-rans for the World Cup in Russia

Former players hit out at 'clueless' performance against Denmark, saying 'it was all over the place'

Hope still for Ireland, but South Africa in driving seat to host Rugby World Cup


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Springboks’ demise a sign of World Rugby’s deeper malaise

Must the ball come into our thinking?

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »