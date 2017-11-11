Home»Sport

Watch: Conor McGregor gets into trouble with MMA referee after unscheduled Octagon entry

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 04:20 pm

He might be one of the most recognisable characters in the octagon, but not everyone was thrilled to see Conor McGregor leap into the cage at the end of his team-mate’s fight during an MMA event in Dublin.

McGregor was in attendance at the Bellator 187 event in the Irish capital to watch his team-mate Charlie Ward take on John Redmond – moments after Ward had produced a first-round knockout to beat Redmond, McGregor leapt into the octagon to celebrate with him.

It’s fair to say it didn’t go to to plan.

Referee Mark Goddard took exception to McGregor’s actions and ordered him out of the octagon, sparking a melee by pushing him away.

That angered McGregor and the Irishman retaliated, running after Goddard and shouting and pointing at him before he was escorted out of the octagon.

McGregor, who was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August, has not fought in the UFC since stopping Eddie Alvarez to capture the 155lb crown in November last year.


