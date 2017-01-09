Home»Sport

Watch: Club players' message to the GAA: ‘Fix the fixtures’

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 03:46 pm

History was made this morning with the launch of the first Club Players Association at the home of All Ireland champions Ballyboden in Dublin. Leading GAA figures from all over Ireland gathered to send a clear one-ticket message - Fix the Fixtures.

Martin McHugh (Donegal), Derek Kavanagh (Cork), Kevin Nolan (Dublin), Liam Griffin (Wexford) and Aaron Kernan (Armagh) joined CPA Chairman Michael Briody and Secretary Declan Brennan in what is essentially an appeal for a fixture calendar that will give club players more regular games.

Video courtesy of Jerome Quinn.

Micheal Briody, chairman of the CPA said: “The single biggest issue concerning GAA players is fixtures. Players want to play games. They don’t want endless training sessions and 13 month seasons. Players feel they are last in line after administrators, CCC members, coaches, paid managers have all had their say. This is fundamentally a player welfare issue and together the time has come to address it before we do irreparable damage.”

He explained: “Since the idea of the CPA was first floated in the autumn we have been inundated with emails and calls from club players expressing their frustration at the way in which our fixtures are managed. As an Association if we have to slaughter a few sacred cows along the way, then so be it.”

“The underlying principal of the Club Player’s Association is the emotional and physical well being of our players. They deserve the opportunity to train and play meaningful games, in a balanced fixture programme. Our main focus is to fix the fixtures.

Declan Brennan of the CPA said: “There is a motion from Wexford GAA to GAA Congress to officially recognise the CPA as the representative body for the GAA Club Player. That will place the Club Player at the heart of the decision making process.”

“We don’t have a magic bullet, or a simple solution. The GAA has evolved since 1884 to the situation we find ourselves in now. The fixtures programme is a mess, everyone knows that. Not enough has been done to address the issue of fixtures but other less important issues have been given prominence. Players want regular meaningful games, they want to enjoy our games and they want some downtime during a recognised closed season.

He said: “We are all members of the GAA, we are active in our own clubs as players, coaches, administrators. We know that the way to instigate change in the GAA is through the existing decision making channels. Every administrator, coach, manager and player has their own club at heart.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, GAA.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino's home burgled as thieves escape with £70k haul

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wins libel case over doping insinuations

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley's reaction to fans paying his £1,000 fine will restore your faith in humanity

Organisers aim for ‘best ever’ Women's Rugby World Cup as tickets go on sale


Today's Stories

Paudie Butler slams Sunday Game pundits’ ‘dehumanising’ approach

How the Irish fared: Daryl Murphy is ‘a great pro’, says Rafa Benitez

Stephen Rochford: Spirit in Mayo squad ‘second to none’

Munster finally take positive memories from Paris

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 