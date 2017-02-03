Home»Sport

WATCH: ‘Choose Ireland’: PJ and Jim channel Trainspotting to get us pumped for Six Nations

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 10:02 am

Ireland play Scotland in the opening game of the Six Nations tomorrow and, in honour of the occasion, Classic Hits 4FM duo PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe have created a motivational song with a difference.

In a nod to the Scottish classic Trainspotting, the morning presenters have come up with ‘Choose Ireland’ to get fans in the mood.

From mammy dinners to whinging about the weather, the lads remind us of all that is great about Ireland.

“Choose giving out about Bono, choose ordering a double round at last orders.”

It’s funny cos it’s true - come on Ireland!

