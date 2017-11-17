Home»Sport

Watch Chapecoense celebrate avoiding relegation less than a year on from tragic plane crash

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 08:59 pm

In the season immediately after the plane crash that killed 19 of their players and 24 other club members, Chapecoense have avoided relegation from the Brazilian Serie A.

In a league match against Vitoria, goals from Arthur and Tulio de Melo secured the 2-1 win that means Chapecoense cannot fall into the relegation zone with three games to go.

Look at what it means to them.

Towards the end of November last year, Chapecoense were on their way to Colombia to play in the Copa Sudamericana final when the plane they were on crashed into a mountain near the city of Medellin.

Only six of the 77 people on the plane survived, including three of the team.

Chapecoense signed 25 new players as well as promoting nine from the youth team ahead of the 2017 season – they are currently eight points above the relegation zone in the Brazilian Serie A, and with relegation strugglers Ponte Preta and Vitoria still due to play one another, Chapecoense will remain in the division.


KEYWORDS

ViralChapecoenseUKBrazilian Serie AChapecoensefootballstory-enriched

More in this Section

Sean Gannon signs new deal with Dundalk

Michael O'Neill has 'earned the right to choose his next step, say compatriots

Manchester United announce record quarterly revenue of £141m despite soaring wage bill

"Something has gone dramatically wrong in how we’re developing our young players" - Liam Brady


Today's Stories

A rare window of opportunity for Ireland to build strength in depth

Cork C of I set to face familiar names

Breaking dressing room bond leaves sour aftertaste

Gavin Moynihan conjures up dream shot to win tour card

Lifestyle

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

The F word: Why are some women reluctant to call themselves feminists?

Ask Audrey: 'Come here, do posh girls fake orgasms?'

Music Man: Why singer Phil Coulter is still touring in his 70s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »