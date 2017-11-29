Home»Sport

Watch: Can Cork clubs complete an All-Ireland clean sweep this weekend?

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 03:49 pm

This weekend three Cork clubs have their eyes on All-Ireland glory in the junior, intermediate and senior ladies club football finals.

In 2003 Cork clubs won all around them, securing a clean sweep by lifting all three trophies.

This weekend, there is an opportunity for a repeat of that success to bring the three trophies down south again.

Aghada will face Corduff in the junior final on Saturday, Kinsale take on Dunboyne in Sunday’s intermediate decider and afterwards Mourneabbey’s will square off against Carnacon in the senior showpiece.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association sent Denis Vahey to Aghada, Kinsale and Mourneabbey to capture some of the atmosphere in the build-up to the weekend.


